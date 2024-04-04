Partnership Aims to Transform Housing Sector and Reduce Energy Waste

Habitat for Humanity International, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and United Way Worldwide have formed a partnership to transform the housing sector and help meet national climate goals. They were awarded a $2 billion grant from the Environment al Protection Agency to provide capital for affordable residential decarbonization , with a focus on low-income communities.

Many homes in America waste energy due to poor insulation, and this initiative aims to help those who cannot afford upgrades

