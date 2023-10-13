Poland’s main opposition leader Donald Tusk speaks to supporters after taking part in an electoral debate in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Leading Polish candidates are holding an energized debate on state TV Monday in which they hope to sway undecided voters, six days before a national election that many Poles believe is the most important one since communism was toppled.

The election Sunday will decide whether the ruling conservative, Euro-skeptic Law and Justice party will win a third straight term or whether the liberal, pro-European Civic Coalition and its partners will take power seeking to improve Poland’s democratic standards and international standing.

Law and Justice leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland’s de-facto ruler, is meeting voters in southeastern Poland, where his party has a small edge over the opposition, and his closing rally is to be held in the picturesque town of Sandomierz, the location of a popular TV series “The Reverend Mateusz,” about an investigative priest. headtopics.com

Though his hometown is Warsaw, Kaczynski is running from the southern city of Kielce, where he can count on much larger backing than in the capital, where his archrival, Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk is running. Voters in large cities have backed Tusk’s party in recent votes.

From midnight Friday, electoral silence begins, meaning no campaigning and no publishing of opinion polls, in order to give the voters time to weigh their decision. Polls suggest Law and Justice will win the most votes but will lose its current narrow parliament majority and with it the possibility to rule singlehandedly. headtopics.com

With some 8% of eligible voters still undecided, statements from the leaders at the rallies on Friday could decide the nation’s immediate future.

