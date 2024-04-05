Partial Solar Eclipse to Occur over North Texas in 2024

A partial solar eclipse will occur over North Texas on April 8 , 2024. The eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. and end at 3:02 p.m. This will be the last total solar eclipse in the United States until 2044 and the last in the region until 2317. The National Weather Service warns that clouds can affect visibility during the eclipse. High clouds may obscure the sun but are fairly transparent, allowing many aspects of the eclipse to still be visible.

Low clouds, especially stratus clouds, will make viewing the eclipse more difficult. Temperatures will also be impacted during the eclipse

Solar Eclipse North Texas April 8 2024 Visibility Clouds High Clouds Low Clouds Stratus Clouds Temperatures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DFW eclipse events guide: Where to watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in North Texas?Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot joins us to show us what makes Le Margot French Restaurant special.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

North Texas weather predictions for 2024 solar eclipse April 8The Dallas Morning News spoke with meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth and the Texas State Climatologist to get their thoughts about...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Signs of spring all over North Texas 2024NBC 5 viewers shared photos of signs of spring all over North Texas with iSeenbcdfw.com.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Eclipse 2024: Another North Texas school district announces closure for historic eventAnother North Texas school district will be closed on April 8 due to the total solar eclipse.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

2024 Eclipse Forecast: Early signs point to partly to mostly cloudy skies in North TexasWe are a little more than a week out from the April 8 total solar eclipse in North Texas, and we are starting to get an idea of what the weather will be like.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Duke vs. North Carolina odds, preview, picks & best North Carolina betting apps — March 2024Already winners this season, William Byron and Kyle Larson are the favorites to find Victory Lane at the one-mile track

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »