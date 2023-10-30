Partial lunar eclipse captured in stunning images around the world

Photographers around the world captured stunning images of this weekend’s partial lunar eclipse. Such eclipses happen when the moon’s orbit around Earth brings both bodies in line with the sun – an event known as syzygy.“blood moon” partially turning redThe photograph above, captured in Munich, Germany just after 10pm local time, was taken through a short gap in the local cloud cover and shows the shadow of the Earth encroaching over the moon.

Even during a full lunar eclipse the moon isn’t totally dark, as light is refracted by Earth’s atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths are scattered more readily, leaving longer wavelengths of light to hit the moon and causing a reddish hue, also known as a “blood moon”.

