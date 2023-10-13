Parthenon sculptures were once elegantly painted with ‘Egyptian blue’

Classical Greek marble sculptures today appear crisp and white. But they weren’t always that way, according to a new study, which found the famous 2,500-year-old Parthenon sculptures were colorful, painted with floral patterns and other elaborate designs.

The distinctive blue was found in several places in the marbles, including the serpent tail on the sculpture of mythical king Kekrops, within the background space of statues Demeter and Persephone and on the garment worn by Dione, mother of Aphrodite, where the forming of two flower petals was found near the bottom of the cloth, according to the study.

New indictment charges Sen. Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian governmentFederal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

