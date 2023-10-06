Parrot stolen 3 years ago reunited with owner after telling French cops its name

Women sent to prison after ‘sadistically torturing’ friend’s pet parrot to deathA parrot has been reunited with its owner three years after it was stolen in France — after shouting out its name to police.

A vendor tried to sell the West African grey parrot last week near the Old Port of Marseilles, but the species is protected and the birds cannot be sold, When police seized the talkative bird, which had no identification, it began to squawk, “Jako, Jako, Jako” – a traditional name for parrots in France, like Polly.

But one of the cops remembered that a colleague who had lost his parrot with the same name in 2020 told fellow officers that the bird would say its name if found, the report said. At long last, the officer was reunited with Jako at an animal shelter, where the bird’s identity was confirmed, according to the outlet, which cited La Provence.A West African grey parrot, like the one above, who went missing in 2020 and was about to be sold illegally in France, has been reunited with its owner thanks to giving cops its name. headtopics.com

In 2014, a parrot called Nigel, which had a British accent, was found speaking only Spanish in Los Angeles after going missing for four years, according to the Times of London.

