Parma police arrest three juveniles for Halloween decoration vandalism spree

This week police officers arrested three male juveniles -- two 15-years-olds and a 13-years-old -- for damaging and destroying Halloween decorations at homes located in the northern section of the city.

“It was Ring cameras, that’s what helped identify the kids,” Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak said. “They did make admissions to different houses they went to but because this is so recent, we’re still getting more complaints.

“There were some people who just wanted to report more or less somebody stole my pumpkin or somebody took out my decorations.”

However, as similar police reports grew, Ciryak said homeowners had a change of heart.

“Now we’re getting more people who do want to prosecute these kids,” he said.

“And because these kids admitted to it, the ones who initially didn’t want to file a police report now want to possibly pursue charges as well.”

Due to the fact there are upwards of 10 reported incidents, Ciryak said it’s still an open investigation.

“Officers are actively working on these cases to determine exactly which incidents these three juveniles are responsible for,” Ciryak said.

“These juveniles are not necessarily responsible for each of these specific incidents. We’re still trying to piece everything together. Once this investigation is complete, their cases will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for further action.”

While every year Ciryak said the police department usually receives a handful of Halloween decoration vandalism calls, this is different -- even if it’s still characterized as juvenile hi-jinx.

“I don’t know if it’s because they were getting away with it that they continued to do it,” he said.

“Now once they’ve been caught, hopefully this will certainly keep them from doing it again and stop any copycat crimes.”

Homeowners with damage to their Halloween decorations are encouraged to call the Parma police department at 440-885-1234.

Parma Sun Post