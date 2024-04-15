Park Rangers Seek Public's Help in Finding Suspects Accused of Vandalism at Lake Mead

Park rangers seek public's help in finding 2 suspects accused of vandalism at Lake Mead U.S. park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area seek the public's help to find two suspects accused of vandalizing an ancient rock formation .

According to the post, a viral video on Sunday, April 7 shows two men toppling natural rock formations at the Redstone Dunes Trail.Lake Mead is America's first and largest national recreation center, according to the"Defacing any part of the national park or other public land you visit hurts, and it degrades the experience of other visitors," according to the.

Visitors on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or anyone with information that could help identify the suspects are encouraged to submit a tip. Information can be submitted through the NPS-wide Tip Line at 888-653-0009, online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or through email at

Park Rangers Lake Mead Vandalism Ancient Rock Formation Redstone Dunes Trail

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Park rangers seek public's help in finding 2 suspects accused of vandalism at Lake MeadLake Mead is America's first and largest national recreation center, according to the National Parks Service (NPS).

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

How Lake Mead Water Levels Changed After 'Record-Breaking Rainfall'Lake Mead water levels have increased slightly since the weekend storm in Nevada.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

2 visitors captured on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake MeadTwo visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations and park rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

2 sought for damaging popular Lake Mead rock formationsFederal authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down two men seen damaging popular rock formations at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

2 visitors captured on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake MeadDamage to the federally-protected formations, which were shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes, is irreversible.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Officials brace for 'uncertainty' in water transfers to Lake MeadKey backup tubes inside the Glen Canyon Dam might be damaged, potentially threatening the delivery of water to Lake Mead in the future if water levels ever dip too low in Lake Powell, according to a Bureau of Reclamation memo.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »