Park City Mountain begins snowmaking for 2023-24 winter season

Read more:

KUTV2News »

- In Yo Girls City Tour 2023Thundercat - In Yo Girls City Tour 2023 at Aztec Theatre: Read more ⮕

Occupied City (2023) | ScreenRantBased on the book by Bianca Stigter, Occupied City is a 2023 historical war documentary film by director Steve McQueen. The film explores the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam from 1940-1945 and how the city changed as a result, as the specter of World War II loomed over those who remained. Read more ⮕

ADECA grant speeds up new Geneva city park projectThe park is set to be equipped with a playground, splashpad and amphitheater. Read more ⮕

Apartments next to Lakewood’s Belmar Park face backlash, but city leaders take no actionBeth Rankin has been the director of audience at The Denver Post since April 2022. Previously, she was The Post's entertainment editor and has worked as a breaking, travel, food and entertainment reporter, photojournalist and digital strategist at newspapers in Ohio and Texas. Read more ⮕

Salt Lake City breaks ground on Glendale’s 17-acre regional parkGlendale Regional Park — the largest park Salt Lake City's west side has ever seen — is officially underway, after a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the old Raging Waters location. Read more ⮕

'This is great': Salt Lake City breaks ground on first regional park in over 60 yearsSalt Lake City broke ground on its first regional park since the 1950s, though the final project will open in multiple phases. Read more ⮕