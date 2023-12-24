Parish Hosts Christmas Event for Families in Need

While parishioners prepared the basement space of Ss. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish for families and their loved ones, people were lining up outside the parish hall commiserating with one another. While one child played with his remote controlled car, others sat on the floor patiently waiting to be let into the Belmont-Cragin church decorated with red, white, and green tables, photo area complete with winterland backdrop, and piñata.

Close to 300 people were expected to partake in the provided holiday festivities, including a holiday meal, carnival games, presents and sweets and for the children — all free due to donations by church donors. “This is our first Christmas event,” said Barbara Maldonado, a parishioner leading the outreach event. “We have a migrant ministry in the church, so we help them. But we’ve seen the moms crying, and we want to make them smile, so we wanted to do something different — something more than donated clothes and home goods. So today we’re going to do a little part





