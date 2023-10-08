Paris resident feels like a ‘plague victim’ as bedbug infestation crawls into public spaces

Paris' residents are speaking out about the bedbug infestation in the city. The bugs have recently been spotted in public spaces such as transport and movie theaters. Angèle Lalande said that she 'cries a lot' because of the bedbugs in France. 'It pushes us to the limit. We no longer have a normal life at all,' she told BFM TV.

CBS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS HOW ADDING BUGS TO THE FOOD SYSTEM ‘ COULD BE A GAME-CHANGER’ TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE The infestation was of particular concern since Paris will be hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics. There was 64% increase in bedbug interventions over the summer in comparison to the same time period in 2022, according to radio network France Info.

