Paris Olympics Aims to Leave a Positive Impact on Disadvantaged Suburbs

By promising socially positive and also less polluting and less wasteful Olympics , the city synonymous with romance is also setting itself the high bar of making future Games generally more desirable.

After scandals and the $13 billion cost of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, unfulfilled promises of beneficial change for host Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi tarnished by Russian doping and President Vladimir Putin's subsequent land grabs in Ukraine, the Switzerland-based IOC has mountains of skepticism to dispel.

Concretely, the Games will leave a legacy of new and refurbished sports infrastructure in Seine-Saint-Denis, although critics say the investment still isn't enough to catch it up with better equipped, more prosperous regions. Other Seine-Saint-Denis towns are also getting new or renovated pools — particularly welcome for the region's children, because only half of them can swim.

