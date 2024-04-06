Paris Hilton Supports Teenage Boys in Jamaica Court Hearing

Paris Hilton rushed to Jamaica to support teenage boys from the U.S. at a court hearing where they recounted their alleged abuse. Seven boys were taken into the care of Jamaica n welfare authorities after reports of abuse on February 8 at a school for troubled teens.

Hilton, 43, expressed shock at the allegations and stated that no child deserves to testify about abuse alone, especially in a foreign country. She emphasized the importance of showing up and supporting these young men.

Paris Hilton Jamaica Teenage Boys Court Hearing Abuse Support

