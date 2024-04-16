Paris Hilton Joins Lawmakers to Push for Legislation on Youth Treatment Facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Paris Hilton joined California state lawmakers Monday to push for legislation aimed at cracking down on the industry that cares for troubled teens by requiring more transparency from youth treatment facilities .
know firsthand the horrors that happened behind the closed doors of youth residential treatment facilities,' Hilton said at a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. 'In troubled teen industry facilities in California, Utah and Montana, I was subjected to abuse disguised as therapy, isolated from the outside world and denied even the most basic rights.' She added: 'I will fight until every child is safe and keep shining my huge spotlight on these abuses.
Minors with behavioral issues are now sent to in-state short-term residential centers, which were created in 2017 to replace group homes. But under current laws, these facilities are not required to share information on how often they use seclusion rooms, restraints, and how many times those methods result in serious injuries or deaths. 'We must require the highest level of transparency and accountability in care for our vulnerable population,' Grove, the author, said Monday.
