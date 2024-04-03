Paris Hilton and Husband Explain Decision to Keep Daughter Off the Internet

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum shared why they've chosen to keep photos of 4-month-old daughter London off the internet. Reum stated that they are not ready to share her with the world yet. Hilton has always been private about her personal life and wants to keep her family private.

She expressed her happiness and gratitude for her husband and their beautiful family.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paris Hilton Proves 'Clubitis Is Hereditary' in Adorable New Video With Her Party-Loving SonParis Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed Phoenix via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

The real reason Paris Hilton and Carter Reum don't share photos of baby girl LondonParis Hilton and her husband Carter Reum shared why they've chosen to keep photos of 4-month-old daughter London off the internet.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Address Why They Do Not Post Photos of Daughter LondonPhoenix and London were born about 10 months apart.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Paris Hilton Accuses Mauricio Umansky Of Using Hilton Family Name To Promote 'Buying Beverly Hills'Amy Eley is the assistant managing editor and oversees the West Cost digital team for TODAY.com, covering breaking news, what's happening in pop culture, those viral TikTok videos and everything in between. She's currently based in Colorado.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

'Tired' Kyle Richards reacts to niece Paris Hilton bashing Mauricio Umansky'Tired' Kyle Richards reacts to niece Paris Hilton bashing Mauricio Umansky

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Kyle Richards Reacts to Niece Paris Hilton's Drama With Mauricio Umansky: 'Please No More''Please no more,' Mauricio Umansky's wife pleads.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »