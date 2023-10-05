Paris Fashion Week reaches peak girl

, following the appointment of former JW Anderson designer Sean McGirr to Alexander McQueen, which had been designed since 2010 by Sarah Burton.Tuesday offered a trio of shows from female designers that showed the pleasures of being a girl, the little struggles and moments of frazzledness to which many women might relate.
Though Viard herself seems subdued and chic in the classic Parisian sense, she shines when she goes Valley Girl and a bit tacky. There’s so much fatigue around logos these days — they seem so obvious! — yet those double C’s feel somehow unimpeachable, even to the coolest and most understated women.
where two years ago the designer introduced a hacked-off miniskirt that set off a still-barrelling trend cycleThe clothes progressed from the most mundane version of the school uniform — perhaps the first thing forced upon a young woman that her intuition tells her to push quietly against, subtly asserting her individuality with little tweaks. headtopics.com
What an intelligent and delightful way to use a fashion runway in 2023. And a reminder to the guys (and women) holding the purse strings that women vote with their dollars: