Paris experiences excitement of kayak cross before Olympic debut

Kayak cross will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Games in Paris, and locals got a flavour of what to expect, at the white-water Olympic stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne.

"The average viewer or non-expert viewer engages much more with this format, they immediately see that things are happening," Jean-Michel Prono, technical chairman for canoe slalom at the International Canoeing Federation, said.Canoe slalom appeared for the first time at the 1972 Munich Olympics and definitively entered the Olympic programme at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

"So a kayak cross event begins with a four-person ramp jump. The ramp here is almost five meters high, it accelerates very hard," Frederic Rebeyrol, France's head coach said. "From the first turns, you have to strategically position yourself to take the trajectory and be ahead of the competitor. Here we are not in a race against time," Rebeyrol added. headtopics.com

"All kayak crossers are slalomers originally, there is no one who really comes from other sports," Titouan Castryck of the French team said. For Jean-Michel Prono, the sport which is easier to understand has found appetite both with spectators and broadcasters.

