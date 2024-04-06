Paris Becoming a City of Transportation Cyclists, Survey Finds

Official measurements have found that Paris is rapidly becoming a city of transportation cyclists . The survey of how people now move in Paris was conducted with GPS trackers by academics from L’Institut Paris Région, the largest urban planning and environmental agency in Europe. It was published on April 4.

It found that the way Parisians are now traveling from the suburbs to the city center, especially during peak periods, has undergone a revolution thanks in part to the building of many miles of cycleways. Those cyclists now on the streets and roads of central Paris are not Spandex-clad professionals as seen on the Tour de France but everyday transportation cyclists. L’Institut Paris Région carried out the survey for a consortium of fourteen public and private partners, including local government and rail companies

Paris Transportation Cyclists Survey GPS Trackers L’Institut Paris Région Urban Planning Environment Cycleways

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Affordable housing, transportation at center of Redwood City’s State of the CityRedwood City held its annual State of the City Address on Monday night, with Gee acting as the moderator of a mock press conference, while the council members each presented the city’s progre…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Paris police remove dozens of migrants from Paris City Hall 100 days before Olympic GamesDozens of migrants were removed from the forecourt of Paris City Hall by Paris police 100 days leading up to the beginning of the Olympic games in the capital.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

10 Westchester County companies halting Medicaid ambulette transportation services, citing unfair reimbursementThe 10 companies under United Transportation Providers of Westchester County Inc. are stopping Medicaid transportation.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

A Clean Start: Argonne Spotlights Projects That Give Underserved Communities Equitable Access To Sustainable TransportationArgonne spotlights projects that give underserved communities equitable access to transportation Office for Energy & Transportation

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

SF transportation agency wants to expand 'No Turn On Red' restrictions in cityThe new restrictions would be implemented in the downtown area of San Francisco, including intersections located on the north and south part of Market Street.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

NJ transportation agency swoops in to save 2024 Atlantic City Airshow'Today is truly a great day here in the city of Atlantic City as we announce that the 2024 airshow is on,' Mayor Marty Small said March 20, 2024.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »