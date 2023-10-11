Parents urged to delete their kids social media accounts ahead of possible Israeli hostage videos

A Tel Aviv school’s parent’s association said it expects videos of hostages “begging for their lives” to surface on social media. In a message to parents, shared with CNN by a mother of children at a high school in Tel Aviv, the association asked parents to remove apps such as TikTok from their children’s phones. “We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff.

… Parents should discuss the dangers of these platforms and ask their children on a daily basis about what they are seeing, even if they have deleted the most unfiltered apps from their phones.” Another school in the UK said it asked students to delete their social media apps during a safety assembly.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli doctor recounts experienceDr. Ron Lobel, a doctor at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, says his hospital has treated more than 400 people since Saturday's attack.

Young Israeli Parents Hid Twin Babies Before Being Murdered by Hamas; Twins SurvivedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israeli Soldier’s Parents Recall Moment Hamas Kidnapped Their SonParents of Israeli soldier Ron Sherman woke up to frantic messages from their son on Saturday morning as Hamas militants raided a base near Gaza where he was staying. The 19-year-old was later seen in a video of Israeli hostages. Photo: Maayan and Alex Sherman

Israel war enters fourth day as Israeli military says 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants foundThe Israeli military said Tuesday that it had gained control in the south and “restored full control' over the border on the fourth day of fighting after a surprise attack.