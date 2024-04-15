Parents Sob as 'Bluey' Season Finale Leaves Fans Wondering if the Show is Ending

Parents across the world sobbed into their pavlova on Sunday, April 14 as they watched the 28-minute supersized season finale of ' Bluey ' with their families. This animated children’s show that has delighted adults as much as — or even more than — children. The extra-long Season 3 finale episode is quite a departure from the seven-minute episodes viewers have been used to, and it also included a chase, a wedding, a move and a baby.

Scary Mommy talked to the voice actors who portray Bluey’s mum and dad for more insight. Melanie Zanetti, who plays Chilli, said that the season finale is “an emotional rollercoaster.” Meanwhile, Dave McCormack who voices Bandit, said, “I was surprised at how stressful it is.” About the future of the series, Zanetti said, “For all we know, it is just a season finale. No one tells us anything, but that’s what we’ve been told so far, it’s just the season finale.

