Parents say they're struggling with their own mental health amid a growing youth mental health crisis

in her teen son, signs that included a lack of interest in friendships and activities, to staying in bed all day.

When Dajon passed away in 2019, Gonzales-Reid said she believes his mental health struggles were a factor. Following his death, Gonzales-Reid said she began suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and prolonged grief.

warned of a growing mental health crisis among young people. The report, issued during the coronavirus pandemic, cited statistics including a 51% increase in emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts among girls and a doubling of anxiety and depression symptoms reported across genders. headtopics.com

Jay Crosby, a father of three in Connecticut, said he struggled mentally and emotionally with the loneliness that comes with being a parent of a child with mental health issues. In his case, he said his two oldest sons, now 21 and 19, struggled early on with their mental health.

"We say you've always got to put yourself first, but you still can't. It's really hard to do that," Crosby said, comparing it to being told on an airline flight in an emergency to put the oxygen mask on yourself, the parent, first, before helping your child. headtopics.com

"For many parents, there often times aren't a lot of spaces and opportunities for them to reflect on themselves and what it's been like to be in this caregiver role because everyone is so focused on the well-being of the kid, which is totally appropriate," Crawford explained.

Similarly, Weissbourd said that parents seeking help for and talking about their mental health can be a good model for kids, and vice versa.

