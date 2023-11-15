Parents' Perception of Children's Academic Performance Misaligned with Standardized Tests

Nearly nine out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level despite standardized tests showing far fewer students are on track, according to a poll released by Gallup and the nonprofit Learning Heroes. Report cards, which many parents rely on for a sense of their children’s progress, might be missing the whole picture, researchers say. Without that knowledge, parents may not seek opportunities for extra support for their children.

“Grades are the holy grail,” said Bibb Hubbard, founder and president of Learning Heroes

