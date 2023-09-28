Parents on edge after man in van seen prowling street for children: cops

A man in a white van with tinted windows has been trying to lure young children in the New London, Connecticut, area into his vehicle, police said. New London Police Capt. Matt Galante told WFSB that it's best for students to stay in groups and scream if they think they're in danger. "Scream, yell, make as loud a sound as you possibly can. Scream for help," Galante said.

"There are strength in numbers. We encourage kids walking home from school to walk together."The police asked anyone with information to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0, or send anonymous tips to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Police are working with the New London School District to track down the suspect and find this van after the latest sighting near the Bennie Dover Middle School.Elefante, who has an infant daughter, told the local news outlet that she's"afraid for my daughter to grow up," with reports like this.

