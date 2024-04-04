Parents of School Shooter Face Criminal Responsibility

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, are facing criminal responsibility for a school shooting. Prosecutors argue that Jennifer showed a lack of remorse and James failed to prevent the deaths of four students at Oxford High School.

The Crumbleys were convicted of involuntary manslaughter but not accused of knowing their son's plan. They could face a maximum prison stay of 15 years.

