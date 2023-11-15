Parents of Oxford High School shooter may be tried separately

The parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley may be tried separately, a Michigan judge ruled earlier this week after two new witnesses came forward in the case. James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter each after their son, then 15 years old, fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others using his parents' gun, which they have argued was locked away. Upon review of Oct.

31 interviews with two new witnesses from Florida, 'severance of the defendants in this case is now necessary as the prosecution intends to call one or both of these witnesses,' Shannon Smith, an attorney for Jennifer Crumbley, said in a Monday court filing. Smith did not disclose what the two new witnesses said in their interviews but argued that severing the trials for James and Jennifer Crumbley would allow the court to avoid prejudice and ensure a fair trial for both defendants so that allegations made against one defendant do not impact outcomes for the other

