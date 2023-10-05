Parents of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife ‘patently lying’ in child custody docs after mom’s murder arrest: expert

EXCLUSIVE: The parents of Jared Bridegan's ex-wife are asking a court to grant them custody of their grandchildren – but in the petition, they appear to provide glaringly false information. With Bridegan dead and his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, in jail and accused of his murder, her wealthy parents, Shelli and Sterling Gardner, want to keep the couple's 11-year-old twins.

' But Jared's widow, Kirsten Bridegan, with whom he shared two children, Bexley and London, has publicly begged Gardner-Fernandez and her parents for visitation. Before Jared's murder, the exes had joint custody and the twins lived half the year with their half-siblings. After Gardner-Fernandez's arrest, Kirsten tearfully begged for the children to be reunited.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Big Brother 25's Jared Fields Accused Of Undergoing Media Training After Finally ApologizingBig Brother 25's Jared Fields is under fire again.

Jared Explains Not Asking Blue to Be His Girlfriend Before His ‘Big Brother 25’ EliminationJared Fields is in love with his Big Brother 25 co-star Blue, but the game blocked his decision to move forward in the house.

Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife to face Washington state judge in extradition hearingWith signed extradition warrants against her from the governors of Florida and Washington, Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife is expected back in Washington state court Thursday for another extradition hearing.

Jared Bridgan's ex-wife remains in Washington jail following extradition hearingShanna Gardner-Fernandez will remain in a Washington state jail for at least another two weeks. She appeared in an extradition hearing Thursday.

Wisconsin judge throws out school’s pronoun policy in win for parents’ rightsA Wisconsin judge ruled on Tuesday against a school district’s policy of adopting students’ preferred pronouns and names without obtaining parental consent, a decision cheered as a “groundbreaking legal win” for parents’ rights.