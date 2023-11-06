Parents in Fort Worth ISD Call for Priority in Public Comment

As a growing number of school boards across the state change public comment rules to give priority to parents, teachers and residents in their districts, some parents in the Fort Worth Independent School District are asking trustees to do the same. At board meetings over the past two months, speakers have asked trustees to adopt a policy limiting the amount of time outsiders get to speak and making them wait until after district stakeholders have spoken.

Advocates for those policies say they would limit the influence of outside groups and tamp down on culture war conflicts

