Parents File Lawsuit After Teacher Cuts Child's Hair Without Consent

Parents of an eight-year-old girl who attended St. Margaret Mary School in Penbrook, Dauphin County are speaking out after filing a federal lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Darin and Julia Smith say their daughter's rights were violated when her hair was cut by a teacher at the school, without their consent, in November of 2023.

According to the suit, the Smith's daughter was in music class on Friday, November 17, 2023 when her hair became stuck in a piece of Velcro. The music teacher, who is named in the lawsuit as Mr. Joseph Codispoti, allegedly cut 20 inches of the child's hair in order to get the Velcro out. The suit argues he did so without contacting Darin and Julia to see how they wanted to handle the incident with their daughte

