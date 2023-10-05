Parents, 2 children found dead in N.J. home. Homicide investigation ongoing.

A home on Titus Lane in Plainsboro on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. A father, mother and their two children were found dead in the house on Wednesday afternoon.on Wednesday afternoon in what prosecutors described as a homicide investigation were identified as a couple and their two children, authorities said.

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were located in the house on Titus Lane after police were called the single-family home shortly after 4:40 p.m. for a welfare check, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

“The District joins our community in grief and sorrow over this tragic event,” Aderhold stated in the message. “The District’s crisis team will be available to support impacted students and staff members affected by this loss. headtopics.com

Neighbors described the family as friendly and said they could often be seen walking around the quiet street. A neighbor who asked not to be named said she had been friendly with the family for more than a decade.

The woman said her daughter usually met the 6-year-old girl at the bus stop to ride to school together every morning. Hours before the family was found, the girl didn’t show up. “It was weird for me to not see her in the morning,” said the neighbor. “They were such a sweet family.”Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Plainsboro police Detective Will Atkinson at 609-799-2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 8843. headtopics.com

