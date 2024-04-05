Paralyzed Woman Becomes Ironman World Champion

A childhood illness paralyzed her from the waist down. She wanted to give up, but she never did. The University of Washington alum went on to accomplish extraordinary feats, earning her the title of Ironman World Champion . Born in Bombay, India, Dentler contracted polio as an infant and was paralyzed from the hips down. She was left in an orphanage. "Fast forward three years later, I was adopted by an American family and then I moved to Spokane, Washington," Dentler said.

"Getting a number of surgeries on my legs, my hips and my back that allowed me to walk with leg braces and crutches," Dentler added. Dentler’s parents had the same expectations for her as her siblings. She did chores and was expected to do well in school

Paralyzed Ironman World Champion Childhood Illness Polio University Of Washington

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ilia Malinin takes men's world figure skating crown in record performanceAmerican figure skating star Ilia Malinin is a world champion — and a world-record holder.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

13x World Pizza Champion shares his secrets to making a perfect pizzaThe Cortopassi Dino Cortopassi was the owner of Stanislaus, a tomato processor in California, and a longtime friend. Also an Italian-American, we were proud…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Japan's Sakamoto three-peats as women's figure skating world championKaori Sakamoto of Japan is the first women’s figure skater to three-peat as world champion since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968. The 23-year-old led the pack by more than 10 points in the free program to finish with 222.96 points. Isabeau Levito of the United States claimed silver, and Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea took bronze.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Seth Rollins Hits Big Milestone as WWE World Heavyweight ChampionSeth Rollins officially hits 300 days as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

After losing a world champion boxer's pension records, California finally admits errorA state agency in charge of the little-known retirement plan for professional fighters voted Monday to pay one who was repeatedly told he didn't qualify.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Carter not only top rookie for World Series champion Rangers after Langford's quick riseThe Texas Rangers will open the defense of their World Series title with the two top AL Rookie of the Year candidates in their starting lineup -- Evan Carter…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »