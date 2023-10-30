Panthers vs Bruins Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 30, 2023

The Boston Bruins began a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents over the weekend, but Monday night's visit from the Florida Panthers could mean a little bit more.

"I haven't thought about it yet, but I'm sure on Monday the guys that are returning will want to have a good hockey game," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said following Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit. Pastrnak already has recorded eight goals and five multi-point games in eight contests this season. He has scored on two penalty shots, reaching that mark faster than any player in NHL history since the penalty shot was instituted in 1934-35.

"I thought he started the year off well and now I think he's just dominating," Montgomery said of McAvoy. "Every team in this league is a serious opponent, but again, those division points are huge for us," goaltender Jeremy Swayman said."We know that these points matter early on in the season and (are) big momentum pieces for us to build off of and grow from." headtopics.com

While Sam Reinhart's five-game goal and point streak ended in the win, Gustav Forsling, Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins all scored their first goals of the season. The first two goals to tie the game came within an 11-second span.

Bobrovsky has lived that mantra out in the early going. His 30-save effort against Seattle was a big one, as he entered the game with a 2-3-0 record and .899 save percentage.Closing the homestand on a winning note was key before Florida headed out for three straight and four road games in a five-game span. headtopics.com

Forward Sam Bennett (lower-body injury) did not practice Sunday, but his regular-season debut still has a chance to come in Boston, according to Maurice.Over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games playing on 1 days rest.Under is 4-0-1 in Bruins last 5 Monday games.Bruins are 13-3 in their last 16 Monday games.Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.( Sun, Oct 29)

United States Headlines Read more: Covers »

Avalanche vs Sabres Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 29, 2023Colorado Avalanche vs Buffalo Sabres Read more ⮕

Wild vs Devils Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 29, 2023Minnesota Wild vs New Jersey Devils Read more ⮕

Sharks vs Capitals Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 29, 2023San Jose Sharks vs Washington Capitals Read more ⮕

Flames vs Oilers Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 29, 2023Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers Read more ⮕

Texas vs Arizona Betting Matchup & Odds October 30, 2023Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Read more ⮕

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Line MovementFlorida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Read more ⮕