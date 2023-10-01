Panthers' Sam Franklin returns interception 99 yards for TD, Kirk Cousins crushed on rundown

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.capitalized on a Minnesota Vikings mistake early in their matchup.

Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. celebrates a touchdown after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Franklin sped fast down the field with the Vikings lot chasing him. Cousins did a good job trying to stop Franklin but he was met by cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. The defensive back threw a wicked block and crushed Cousins. Osborn was then unable to tackle Franklin.It was a 99-yard score for the safety and was his first career interception in his 51st career game. He came in having 73 tackles, one sack and three passes defended before the incredible play on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina went up 7-0 in the first quarter after the score. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte.CARDINALS' KYLER MURRAY WILL LIKELY REMAIN ON PUP LIST, STILL UNABLE TO PRACTICE: REPORT

The Panthers and the Vikings entered the game winless.

had the team in a good position to try to score in the first five minutes of the game and could have started to put all the naysaying and critiques behind him. However, his pass intended for K.J. Osborn was picked off by safety Sam Franklin.

Carolina went up 7-0 in the first quarter after the score.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte.

The Panthers and the Vikings entered the game winless. Carolina’s defense was 13th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed. The offense has been struggling so far this season as they are 21st in yards gained and 24th in points scored.

Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers intercepts the ball against K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings and returns for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte.