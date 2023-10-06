The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Knight hasn’t played in a game that counts for Florida since Feb. 18. The 22-year-old stepped away from hockey for several months to focus on his mental health, and recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder.Knight knew this was a possibility entering camp, especially with Sergei Bobrovsky locked in as the No. 1 goalie.

Anthony Stolarz will start the season as Bobrovsky’s backup. The plan is for Knight to play regularly with Charlotte and open as the go-to starter there. Knight is in the first year of a $13.5 million, three-year deal and clearly remains a big part of Florida’s plans going forward. Teammates raved about what they saw from him in camp, with captain Aleksander Barkov saying Knight has improved. headtopics.com

“For me, he was like Knighter 2.0,” Barkov said. “He was really good in practice. He was really good in games. He battled, he competed, he works hard. He comes here and he’s one of the most professional guys that I’ve been around. He’s at the gym all the time, doing something, trying to become better. ...

Knight started in 19 games and appeared in 21 last season, going 9-8-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. He’s 32-17-6 in parts of three seasons with Florida. “What’s best for Spencer Knight right now is also what’s best for the Florida Panthers long-term,” Maurice said. “He looked good in camp and we want to keep that going.” headtopics.com

