Panthers’ Chandler Zavala hospitalized after suffering scary neck injury vs Lions

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was taken off the field on a backboard and rushed to the hospital after he suffered a significant injury Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Zavala went down after engaging with a defender on a seemingly innocuous play. He was on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel came out to check on him.

And as he was being driven off of the field, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd. FOX’s sideline reporter Pam Oliver said Zavala was taken to the hospital to be further evaluated. Oliver said he was dealing with a neck injury. JAGUARS HOLD OFF BILLS' LATE SURGE TO COLLECT SECOND STRAIGHT LONDON WIN The Panthers selected Zavala in the fourth round of the draft this past spring.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against LionsCarolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. Zavala was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala hospitalized with neck injury after scary injury in DetroitCarolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala hospitalized with neck injury after scary injury in DetroitCarolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers vs Lions NFL Box Score - Oct 08, 2023Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions NFL game box score for Oct 08, 2023.

Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers NFL Week 5 Live BlogThe All Lions live blog will keep you updated from Ford Field Sunday.

Detroit Lions David Montgomery 42-yard TD run vs Carolina Panthers - ESPNMontgomery's score capped a three-play, 1:17-minute drive in which the Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers.