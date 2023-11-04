Panera trims corporate headcount, around 300 jobs to be cut

Panera reportedly is trimming its corporate headcount. Its 1,800-person corporate workforce is becoming about 17% smaller as part of the move, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Based on those reported figures, around 300 will lose their jobs. The outlet attributed its information about the layoffs to internal communications it had seen

. The reported layoffs come about five months after Panera Brands revealed that it was gearing up for an "eventual" initial public offering and doing some leadership shuffling. Under that effort, Panera Brands tapped Einstein Bros. Bagels CEO Jose Alberto Duenas as the next CEO, and then-CEO Niren Chaudhary became chairman. NEW CEO TO RUN PANERA BRANDS, COMPANY SAYS; INDICATES IPO IN FUTURE Corporate employees in support positions will be impacted by the reductions, according to The Journal. "To best position the company for the future and continually improve our guest experience, Panera is taking steps to simplify our operations," a Panera Bread spokesperson told FOX Business. "To fully enable this simplified model, we have made some difficult decisions to better align our support structure with our strategy." CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS The spokesperson also said the decision "was not made lightly" and that Panera was "committed to treating every associate with respect and compassion during this transition period

United States Headlines Read more: FOXBUSİNESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: 300 miles of Hamas subterranean terror tunnels the next big challenge for IDF: ‘Gaza metro’Hamas is said to have built an approximately 300-mile subterranean system of tunnels that snakes beneath civilian homes, schools and hospitals in urban areas of the Gaza Strip.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: Soundcore Motion 300 review: great sound, even better priceSoundcore's Motion 300 might be similarly equipped to other Bluetooth speakers, but its price and sound set it apart.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

WJXT4: UPS to hire over 300 workers in Northeast Florida during 2-day hiring blitz Friday & SaturdayThe peak season for delivery companies, like UPS, runs from Oct. 15 until mid-January as holiday packages increase demand.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

MERCNEWS: San Francisco homicide: Stabbing in Tenderloin neighborhoodThe attack was reported at 7:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Leavenworth Street.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

ENGADGET: Amazon's new Fire TV soundbar is 17 percent off in early Black Friday dealIt's been less than two months since Amazon launched the Fire TV sound bar at its annual fall event, but the device is already on sale as part of the website's early Black Friday offerings.

Source: engadget | Read more »

BGR: Apple stops signing iOS 17.0.3 after iOS 17.1 rolloutWith iOS 17.1 now available, Apple stopped signing iOS 17.0.3. With that, you can no longer downgrade to older iOS 17 build versions.

Source: BGR | Read more »