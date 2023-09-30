Panera’s Founder Backed an IPO Smash. What He’s Investing in Now.

Ron Shaich, head of Act III Holdings, founded and later sold Panera, and then backed Cava, this year’s IPO sensation. What he’s investing in now. Today, Shaich is managing partner and CEO of Act III Holdings, a billion-dollar fund that invests in public and private consumer companies and restaurants.

He is also chairman of and a lead investor in the Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group (ticker: CAVA), which went public in June.

Barron’s: What are some of the lessons you took away from your time as CEO of Panera? Being a leader also requires having the patience and empathy to listen to and understand customers. That’s what drives these businesses: figuring out what’s going to make your target customer choose you. That’s where fast casual came from. It was pretty clear to me that people wanted something more than what fast food offered, and yet the only alternatives were fine dining. They wanted a specialty product—something that elevated their self-esteem. If somebody could create that, it would be a powerful opportunity.

In many ways, I’m doing the same thing, and, in others, I’m doing something very different. In each case, it’s about figuring out what’s going to matter tomorrow and making sure we develop the businesses accordingly.

