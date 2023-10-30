Panera now displaying warning about caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade' after college student's death

Panera Bread is now displaying a warning about its caffeinated lemonade. This comes after a lawsuit was filed by the family of aSarah Katz was a University of Pennsylvania student and bought the drink at a Panera near UPenn's campus.

Panera now has "enhanced" the disclosures about the drink at its cafes and on its website and app, according to a CNBC report. The new language says the drink should be consumed in moderation and not recommended for people sensitive to caffeine.A large "Charged Lemonade" has 390 milligrams of caffeine, which is close to the

