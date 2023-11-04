Panera Bread Updates Warning for 'Charged Lemonade' Products Following Lawsuit

Panera Bread has updated the consumer warning for its 'Charged Lemonade' products after a lawsuit claimed the beverages caused the death of an Ivy League student. The warning advises against consumption by children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women. The lawsuit alleges that the Panera beverage, which is described as a 'dangerous energy drink', can cause catastrophic injuries and/or death, particularly for individuals with underlying heart problems.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX10PHOENIX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX32NEWS: Panera Bread Updates Warning for 'Charged Lemonade' After Lawsuit Claims Beverage Caused DeathPanera Bread has updated the consumer warning for its 'Charged Lemonade' products after a lawsuit claimed the beverages caused the death of an Ivy League student. The lawsuit alleges that the Panera beverage, which is described as a 'dangerous energy drink', can cause catastrophic injuries and/or death, particularly for individuals with underlying heart problems.

Source: fox32news | Read more »

FOX10PHOENIX: Panera warns about 'Charged Lemonade' after lawsuit alleges role in college student's deathPanera warns about 'Charged Lemonade' after lawsuit alleges role in college student's death

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

FORBES: 2023 Layoff Tracker: Charles Schwab, Panera Bread Slash JobsI am a Boston-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I covered the environment, local government and the arts for a small-town newspaper on Nantucket. My previous work includes NPR, WBUR, WCAI and Nantucket Today. I am a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a degree in political science. Email me at bbushardforbes.

Source: Forbes | Read more »

FORBES: 2023 Layoff Tracker: Charles Schwab, Panera Bread Slash JobsI am a Boston-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I covered the environment, local government and the arts for a small-town newspaper on Nantucket. My previous work includes NPR, WBUR, WCAI and Nantucket Today. I am a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a degree in political science. Email me at bbushardforbes.

Source: Forbes | Read more »

NBCCHICAGO: Panera Bread founder credits his $7.5 billion success to a simple tactic: Writing his own obituaryPanera Bread co-founder Ron Shaich built his career success by using a simple “pre-mortem” tactic once per year, he says. Here’s how it works.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »

KJNBNEWS: Panera introduces caffeine warning label after college student's deathPanera now says it will add a warning label about the caffeine content in its 'charged lemonade drinks.'

Source: KJNBNews | Read more »