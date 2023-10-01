Panel mocks Rep. Bowman's reason for pulling fire alarm: 'Either we have a very dumb congressman or...'

Jamaal Bowman is dumb, lazy or just wanted to delay the vote: Nicole SaphierRep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said he thought pulling the fire alarm would open a door he was attempting to exit.

"Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused," read a statement from Bowman. HERE ARE THE 21 HOUSE REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED NO ON MCCARTHY'S STOPGAP FUNDING BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

"It was the exact opposite– I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open," the statement continued. FOX News’ Dagen McDowell said Sunday on"The Big Weekend Show" that Bowman was"so stupid" for admitting he pulled a fire alarm rather than admitting"he did it to stall the vote."

Co-host Dr. Nicole Saphier said she isn’t sure if the New York congressman should be representing the country.

Co-host Dr. Nicole Saphier said she isn’t sure if the New York congressman should be representing the country. "So, he's either actually dumb, he's lazy, he's so lazy, he can't just go find another door because I'm certain there are more doors to get out of than just that one, or he wanted to delay the vote," Saphier explained."But you know what? Honestly, we're not going to... Unless he sent a text message to his chief of staff or some of his colleagues that he wants to delay the vote, we're probably not going to know. So we know that either we have a very dumb congressman or he tried to delay the vote."

"I mean, listen, I think if you actually do see some of the photos of the signs, the exits that are normally open in that building were suddenly closed," Ocasio-Cortez said."They're [Republicans] [are] filing a motion to expel a member who in a moment of panic, was trying to escape a vestibule."

Ocasio-Cortez jumped to Rep. Jamaal Bowman's defense Sunday after her fellow"Squad" member pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office.

"This should not go without punishment," McCarthy told reporters."This is an embarrassment."Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox