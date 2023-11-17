Pandas Could Return to San Diego Zoo, Chinese President Says

Stay tuned. The San Diego Zoo's Panda Cam might be coming back for a new season. Giant pandas — the hugely popular beloved symbols of China which haven't been here since 2019 — could be headed back to San Diego. That bit of news came in a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday night after he met with President Joe Biden in San Francisco, and the leaders pledged to reduce tensions.

Xi signaled that pandas — which he called “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples” — could be sent to a zoo in California. He did not share any details on when such a transfer might occur. “We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples,” Xi said during a dinner speech with business leaders. He said he learned the San Diego Zoo and people in California “very much look forward to welcoming pandas back.” The announcement by China's leader was a welcomed surprise to zoo official

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TUCSONSTAR: Arizona Women's Basketball Defeats San Diego in Tough MatchupThe Arizona women's basketball team defeats San Diego in a tough matchup, with sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert leading all scorers with 21 points. Arizona remains undefeated at 4-0.

Source: TucsonStar | Read more »

SDUT: San Diego City Council Approves $12 Million Surveillance NetworkSan Diego's City Council has given final approval to a police surveillance network that will cost $12 million over the next five years. The network consists of 500 cameras equipped with license plate reader technology and will be installed in public places. The footage and data collected will be reviewed after serious crimes or incidents occur.

Source: sdut | Read more »

SDUT: San Diego State Punter/Kicker Jack Browning's Participation in Game UncertainSan Diego State's punter/kicker Jack Browning may not be able to play in the upcoming game due to a knee injury. Browning, a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, suffered a knee contusion that prevented him from kicking in the second half of the previous game. His participation will be decided closer to game time.

Source: sdut | Read more »

SDUT: San Diego's Ambulance Takeover Improves Response Times, Financial Impact UncertainSan Diego's takeover of city ambulance service this fall is improving emergency response times, but city officials said Wednesday they don't have enough data to know if it will be as lucrative as expected.

Source: sdut | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: China's President Xi Jinping Faces Vulnerable Moment in Meeting with President Biden China 's President Xi Jinping is facing a vulnerable moment in his leadership as he meets with President Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Xi needs to show that he is a respected leader who can effectively manage China 's most important relationship. He is in a worse position than last year, and he will likely be eager to ease tensions and demonstrate his stature.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: President Biden to Meet President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC SummitPresident Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping of China just outside of San Francisco on Wednesday. The much-anticipated meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The nature of the Chinese Communist system and Xi's escalating paranoia mean that leader-to-leader exchanges are of crucial value. Biden's priority should be to disabuse Xi of his misconceptions about U.S. policy.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »