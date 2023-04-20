Panda Mascot Retires as Bears Return to China

Antwon Hines worked as the panda mascot for the Smithsonian's National Zoo for years, but retired ahead of the bears going back to China. Hines served for years as the mascot of the zoo's popular exhibit, embodying the iconic black-and-white bears and posing for many a photo as the zoo's designated greeter in a panda suit. 'People were so happy to see me walking through the park,' Hines told USA TODAY. 'It was really special. I felt elevated at that place because of that.

' Hines left the panda costume and zoo in 2022, ahead of the popular bears' return to their native of China. He moved on because he couldn't. Now that the giant pandas have left the Washington, D.C. National Zoo, Hines feels like a chapter of his personal history has also come to a close. Hines, known as 'Pantwon' when he wore the furry suit, greeted thousands of zoo visitors and gave out many, many hugs. Zoo staff could always count on Hines to be 'full of energy and light and warmth,' said Lynn Mento, the former director of Friends of the National Zoo, which employed Hines and other guest services workers

