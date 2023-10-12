Pan American restarts Mexico mine

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Pan American Silver plans La Colorada mine restart after robberyNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Border Patrol in San Diego ramping up 'espejo' operations with partners in MexicoLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

The attacks in Israel stranded a Mexican gymnastics team. Their coach pleads for helpConjunto Nacional México, the rhythmic gymnastics team from Mexico, was preparing in Israel for the Pan-American Olympics when Hamas attacked.

Tres años después, la estatua de Cristóbal Colón sigue sin tener un lugar en Ciudad de MéxicoCIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Cristóbal Colón aún no encuentra un espacio en Ciudad de México.

Cut to Special-Operations Forces 'Weakens' National SecurityA Pentagon plan to cut troops from the elite special-operations forces underscores the ongoing recruitment problems faced by the military and would weaken the nation's defenses amid myriad looming conflicts, military analysts say. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday...

How Companies Can Succeed With Micro-FulFillment OperationsVeena Radhakrishna is head of software at Cartesian Kinetics. Read Veena Radhakrishna's full executive profile here.