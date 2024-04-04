Pamela Anderson Announces Release of New Lifestyle Cookbook

Pamela Anderson has announced the release of her new lifestyle cookbook , featuring updated plant-based family recipes and entertaining tips . The book, titled 'I LOVE YOU', started as a housewarming gift for her sons and grew into a project that celebrates nature and joyful living .

Anderson shared a photo of the book cover on Instagram, giving a glimpse into chapters like 'Waking with the sun' and 'Preserving the seasons'.

