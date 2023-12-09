Palmer Postmaster Withholding Residential Delivery on New Addresses Using Third Party Receptacles

Confusion over the legality of third-party mailbox clusters has left some Palmer residents without residential mail delivery for months, forcing them to pick up their mail in person at the post office despite having access to a locked cluster box within their neighborhoods.





