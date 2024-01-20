Pallet Inc. Showcases Tiny Shelter Homes in Bay Area

Amy King, CEO of Pallet Inc., is showcasing her company's tiny shelter homes in the Bay Area in hopes of finding future business. The 120-square-foot cabins, priced at $48,500, are designed to meet California's specifications for housing homeless people.





sfexaminer » / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.