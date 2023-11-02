Palladium X Finisterre unveil sustainable hiking boot in fresh FW23 colours.

The classic Palladium Pallatrooper boot has undergone an eco-friendly transformation, crafted from sustainable microfibre and organic canvas. Designed with durability in mind, the new PALLADIUM X FINISTERRE Pallatrooper Hiker WP+ boot features waterproof construction, fortified by an innovative membrane for maximum winter protection. Additional features include a recycled microfibre lining, a non-slip cleated sole, metal eyelets, recycled laces, and a logo-stamped tongue.

This collection adheres to green industry standards, meeting both the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and OEKO-TEX, ensuring eco-friendly dyeing and finishing of all materials. For the adventurous at heart, this latest PALLADIUM X FINISTERRE range showcases the best of both brands’ passion for exploration. Embrace life’s adventures and #daretodiscover.

