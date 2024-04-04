Palestinians seek UN vote on full membership despite US opposition

The Palestinians are pushing for a vote on their request for full membership in the United Nations, despite the US insisting on a peace agreement first. The Palestinians argue that other countries, including North Korea, were eventually admitted to the UN without conditions.

They submitted their request in 2011.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson discusses the new era for Philly City CouncilKenyatta Johnson talks about developing a new era for Philly City Council under his leadership, his relationship with Mayor Cherelle Parker and putting forth a positive vision for the city.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

US Under Fire for Downplaying Security Council Resolution as 'Nonbinding'Jake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolutionThe UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the US abstained from the vote. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Security concerns, death threats complicate council's appointment of interim Haitian leaderTurmoil surrounding a transitional council tasked with selecting an interim leader for strife-torn Haiti has hit a serious snag amid mounting security threats.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

U.N. Security Council Passes Resolution Demanding Gaza Ceasefire — No U.S. ObjectionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

United Nations Security Council Votes for Ceasefire in Gaza, US AbstainsSee multiple perspectives from The Daily Caller, Al Jazeera, and Forbes at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »