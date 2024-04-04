Palestinians Seek UN Membership Despite US Opposition

The Palestinians want the Security Council to hold a vote this month on their renewed request for full membership in the United Nations, despite the United States reiterating on Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinians must first negotiate a peace agreement. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said that 140 countries recognize the State of Palestine, and 'we believe that this is the moment for our state to become a full member of the United Nations'.

The Palestinians are making a new attempt to fully integrate into the UN as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its sixth month and puts the unresolved decades-long conflict between Palestinians and Israel in the forefront after several years in the shadows

