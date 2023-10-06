The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

It remained unclear on Friday who fired the bullet that killed Labeeb Dumaidi, a 19-year-old Palestinian from the town of Hawara. The Israeli military said soldiers shot a Palestinian who threw a cinderblock at an Israeli car.

When the soldiers and settlers retreated, Hawara residents said they were left to face shattered supermarkets, charred vehicles and traumatized children. Even the windows of the local Kentucky Fried Chicken were smashed. headtopics.com

He said that starting a successful business in Hawara was his biggest accomplishment in life and that he’d never leave, even if settlers try to force him. In response to the violence and the earlier Palestinian shooting attack against an Israeli family in a car, the Israeli military ordered the closure all Palestinian shops along the town’s main highway.Netanyahu asked security forces to impose further “security measures” in the area, without elaborating. He also instructed the army to expedite construction on a bypass road that circumvents Hawara.

2 Palestinians killed in gunfight with Israeli troops in West Bank raidTwo Palestinian men were killed by Israeli gunfire during an army raid in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry says. The Israeli military said Thursday that its troops carried out a raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the early morning hours. It said that soldiers came under fire and that troops shot Palestinian gunmen. Five border police officers were wounded in the clashes, it said. The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than 18 months.

3 Palestinian Gunmen Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank ViolenceIsraeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in West Bank violence on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest deaths in a monthslong surge of violence in the occupied territory.In video circulated on social media, a lone gunman opened fire at an Israeli...