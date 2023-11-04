Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Find Basic Resources Amidst War

The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on just two pieces of Arabic bread, the Gaza director for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday, highlighting the humanitarian crisis and the dire rarity of resources residents are experiencing as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. Thomas White, Director of the U.N

. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said the Palestinian refugee agency is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people — only barely needing basic needs. White also said he traveled 'the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks' and described the place as a 'scene of death and destruction.' No place is safe now, he said, as civilians remain in the crossfire of Israel’s campaign of vengeance against the Hamas terror group, which launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, slaughtering 1,400 people in border towns and communities on Oct. 7. HEZBOLLAH LEADER PRAISES 'HEROIC' HAMAS TERROR ATTACK, THREATENS TO EXPAND FIGHT AGAINST ISRAEL While world leaders White said the bread, made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, is still not the most pressing need for those who remain in Gaza as residents plead for drinkable water: 'Now people are beyond looking for bread. It’s looking for water.' U.

